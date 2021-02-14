Winter storm to bring 5-8 inches of snow tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a winter storm warning for our area, with the possibility of 5 to 8 inches of snow.

That warning starts at 7 p.m. tonight and lasts through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Locally, the affected area includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties as well as the cities of Brownstown, Columbus, Greensburg, Greenwood, Franklin, Seymour, Shelbyville and North Vernon.

Heavy snow is anticipated and travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.