Winter storm over, but cold temps to linger

Although the first winter storm of the year is over, we are still in for an Arctic blast of cold weather for the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the weather system moving through is going to bring temperatures down to the single digits tonight and Wednesday night. Wind chills will make that feel like it is below zero.

The weather service has issued a preliminary report on this week’s storm and the deepest snows in the state were recorded in our area. According to the agency, North Vernon recorded 13 inches of snow as of just before 11 yesterday morning. Also making the top 10 across the state, Westport in Decatur County had 12 inches, Columbus recorded 10.8 inches, 10.5 inches in Seymour, 10.1 inches in Lake Santee in Decatur County and 10 inches in Greensburg.