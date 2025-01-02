Winter sets in; Cold weather, snow in forecast

Forecasters say that it is suddenly going to feel like winter again, after recent temperatures in the 50s.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, a quick moving cold front is moving across Indiana and there is a chance of snow late tonight and early Friday morning. They expect that rain will turn to snow with less than an inch likely. Northern parts of Central Indiana are expected to get 1 to 2 inches overnight.

Cold weather and gusty winds are also on our way with temperatures below freezing and near zero wind chills possible Friday into Saturday. Bitterly cold temperatures and a snow storm are likely heading into early next week.