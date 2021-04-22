Winners of agribusiness scholarships announced

The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is announcing the winners of the Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships.

The chamber’s Environmental Committee recently announced that Kourtney Otte, a senior at Seymour High School was awarded the $1,000 scholarship. She is the daughter of William and Angie Mousa and will pursue a degree in Agriculture Education at Purdue University.

Macey Stuckwisch, a senior at Brownstown Central High School, was awarded the $500 scholarship. Macey is the daughter of Keith and Misty Stuckwisch and will pursue an Agribusiness Management degree at Ivy Tech Community College.

The scholarships are open to any Jackson County high school senior who will pursue an Ag related degree at a college or university.