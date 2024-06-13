Winners chosen for Columbus Human Rights essay, art competitions

The Columbus Human Rights Commission is announcing the winners of this year’s J. Irwin Miller Art and Benjamin M. King Essay Contests

The competitions were judged in elementary, middle and high school divisions. The theme for this year’s contests was “Living Your Authentic Life.”

In the art competition, Macey Rees of Northside Middle School and Madyson Hall from Columbus East High School were the winners. There were no entries in the Elementary School Division.

For the essay contest, winners were BriAnna LaRance, of Mt. Healthy Elementary, Trinity Wills, of Central Middle School and Maricela Stinson, of Columbus East High School

The contests were open to all Bartholomew County students in grades 5 through 12. There were more than 140 entries received including for the first time those from home schools and Mount Healthy Elementary in southeastern Bartholomew County.

Aida Ramírez, director of the city Human Rights Commission said there were 26 volunteers who judged the entrants and she thanked the volunteers and educators for helping the commission in its mission to educate.

The winners will be recognized at the commission’s annual dinner, starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 27th at The Commons in downtown Columbus.

Tickets for the dinner are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance. They can be purchased at the Human Rights Commission office located in City Hall online at www.columbus.in.gov/human-rights/