Winners announced in Brown Music Competition

The 2021 Brown Music Competition was held virtually over the weekend and scholarship winners were chosen for the Betty F. Brown and Anna Newell Brown awards.

According to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County: Columbus North High School senior Minjung Kim won the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence for her violin performance. Columbus East High School senior Reagan Lykins won the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence.

Four high school seniors competed in the instrumental contest on Saturday, and three participated in the vocal contest in this year’s competition. The performances were livestreamed to judges.

Both students will receive a $3,500 scholarship.