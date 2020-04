The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.

You can expect isolated gusts of up to 55 mph this morning with 25 to 35 mph sustained west winds. The strongest wind gusts should end by 11 a.m.

You should use extra caution if you are driving, especially if you are in a high profile vehicle. And make sure to secure any items on your porch of in your yard.