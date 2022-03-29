Wind advisory in effect on Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in our area.

The weather service says the advisory affects all of central Indiana, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

You can expect south winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down. Power outages may result. You should secure any outside furniture other objects.

You should use extra caution if you are driving, especially if you are operating a high-profile vehicle.