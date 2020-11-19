Wind advisory, fire dangers in effect through afternoon

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is warning of high winds today and an elevated risk of fires this afternoon.

According to the agency, you could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph with continuing winds from the southwest of 20 to 30 mph. You can expect to see out door objects blown about, tree limbs knocked down and some power outages.

The winds, combined with low relative humidity levels of 25 to 30 percent, could cause fires to quickly get out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended today.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 to 5 today.