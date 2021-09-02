Whiteland woman dies in Jennings County crash

A Whiteland woman died in a crash on U.S. 50 in Jennings County Tuesday.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that 21-year-old Rachael L. Salter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night on U.S. 50W, just east of County Road 575 West.

According to police reports Salter lost control of her car for unknown reasons, left the south side of the road and then struck a tree. Toxicology results are pending and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.