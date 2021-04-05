White supremacist graffiti mars downtown Columbus

A downtown Columbus vandalism spree over the weekend left white supremacist graffiti on several landmark buildings.

The Republic newspaper reports that spray-painted stencils with a logo for a Texas white supremacist group were found on buildings Saturday including First Presbyterian Church and the Cummins corporate office building.

According to the newspaper, graffiti was also found in Friendship Alley between Fourth and Fifth streets downtown and on the Jackson Street parking garage.

First Presbyterian Minister Felipe N Martinez said on social media that the spray painted symbols damaged banners and windows, including two which displayed the LGBTQ pride flag and the transgender flag. He said “We are an Easter people, and we will not be intimidated by violent and sinful displays of hate, white supremacy or anti-LGBTQ prejudice.”

The incidents are under investigation by Columbus police.

