Western Bartholomew firefighters holding open house Saturday

Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department will be holding an open house this weekend at their new fire station.

According to organizers, there will be an open house at the station on the west side of Bartholomew County from 10 to 2 on Saturday. You will be able to tour the station, see the equipment and meet with the volunteer firefighters. Hot dogs and picnic food will also be available.

The station is at 9441 Old Nashville Road.

Photo courtesy of Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department