West Everroad Park neighborhood street to close for repairs

The Columbus city engineer’s office is reporting that the intersection of Hawcreek Boulevard and Lucas Way, south to National Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow.

That is in the West Everroad Park neighborhood.

Lawyer Excavation will be replacing the concrete street. The closing will allow for concrete trucks to have access, to place the new concrete and for the safety of workers, according to the city.

The only access allowed during the closure times will be for emergency vehicles, if needed.