Welmer to run for Bartholomew GOP chairwoman

Columbus Clerk-Treasurer Luann Welmer is announcing her plans to run for chairwoman of the Bartholomew County Republican party.

Last month, long-time party chairwoman Barb Hackman announced that she was stepping down from the position she has held since 2013.

Welmer has been elected clerk-treasurer in 2011, 2015 and again in 2019 and has also served as the Bartholomew County Republican Party treasurer for eight years.

Welmer also announced a slate of officers she would be bringing with her to the chairwoman role, if chosen by county Republicans, That includes Josh Burnett as vice chair, Leah Beyer as secretary, and Liana Lienhoop as treasurer.

County Republicans will be gathering at YES Cinema on March 6th to choose Hackman’s replacement.