Weather service warns of possible flooding returns

We could be in for some wet weather over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says we could see another 4-6 inches of rain as a series of storms pass through out area, starting tonight and going into next middle of week.

The agency says that with the expected amounts of rain, the recent flooding and the saturated soils, there is a growing concern of repeat flooding in central and southern Indiana. On Friday, severe storms are possible with damaging winds the main threat, although isolated tornadoes or large hail can’t be ruled out.