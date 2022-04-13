Weather radio stations out of service with storms enroute

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is warning that several of its NOAA All Hazards Weather radio stations in southern Indiana are not working because of a transmitter outage.

That includes the station in Seymour that covers Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Shelby and Johnson counties.

The stations in Putnamville and Edwardsport are also offline.

The agency suggests that you find alternate sources to receive weather alerts until the problem is fixed. You can try other NOAA transmitters or find online transmitters at FEMA.gov or at www.noaaweatherradio.org

The National Weather Service says central and southern Indiana are under an enhanced risk of severe weather starting this evening and lasting through early Thursday morning.

The agency is warning of two rounds of storms, one later this morning and into the early afternoon, and a second round this afternoon and into this evening. The second round is forecast to be the most severe. You can expect scattered severe thunderstorms starting at about 5 p.m. this afternoon through midnight.

Locally heavy rain is possible with any thunderstorm according to the agency. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are likely tonight and into Thursday.

Southwestern Indiana is under a moderate risk of severe weather, the second highest level of risk.