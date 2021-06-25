Weather forecast improves with less chance for heavy rains

What was forecast to be a very wet week is looking much drier for our area. The National Weather Service is reporting that forecasts for rainfall in Bartholomew and surrounding counties have been dramatically downgraded.

As of last night, Bartholomew County was expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain through Wednesday. But that has been downgraded this morning to an inch or less of rain through mid-week. The heavier rainfall that was predicted earlier has moved to the north and west.

Our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather today with the primary threats being damaging winds and large hail, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Emergency officials do have some concerns over potential flooding, because last weekend’s rains and floods have left the soils saturated with water.