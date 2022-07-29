Weather delays road project on west side of Columbus

Severe weather earlier this week has led INDOT to reschedule work on State Road 46 at Interstate 65 in Columbus.

Crews will be installing a camera pole on the highway as part of the $65 million dollar project adding travel lanes to Interstate 65.

The work is now scheduled to start Friday morning and going through the weekend. Crews will be closing the right lane of westbound State Road 46 starting at 6 in the morning each day, with the lane being reopened in the evening. The work is expected to be completed early next week, weather permitting.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.