Weapon, biker jackets found during arrest for drugs

A Saturday night traffic stop led to arrest of a Tennessee man on drug possession charges after marijuana, heroin, biker gang motorcycle jackets, and a non-functional Tommy gun were discovered.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 11 000 block of North U.S. 31 at about 10:26 p.m. Saturday night for a traffic violation.

The driver, 32-year-old Reagan Fuller of Smithville, Tennessee said that he was driving a friend’s vehicle from Michigan to Tennessee. But Fuller also told the deputy that there was marijuana inside the vehicle and handed over a brown bag containing two marijuana cigarettes inside sealed containers.

A search of the vehicle recovered the motorcycle jackets, one with the word Nomad on the back, a bulletproof vest and the Tommy Gun and magazine, although the gun did not have a firing pin. Fuller told police that he was transporting the items for a friend.

Fuller was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was found to be carrying nearly 5 grams of heroin and fentanyl packaged in eight smaller bags.

Fuller is facing preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.