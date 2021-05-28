WCSI introduces new radio host to fill Limbaugh spot

There will be a new conservative voice on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, starting Monday afternoon.

White River Broadcasting General Manager Bob Morrison explains that Dan Bongino will be taking the place of long-time talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died earlier this year. The show will will air daily starting at noon.

Bongino is a former Secret Service agent and New York police officer. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress three times.

He rose through the conservative pundit ranks with his support for former President Trump. He is a frequent guest of Fox News and has been hosting a highly rated podcast. In the weeks following the election in November, it ranked either #1 or #2 among all podcasts on Apple.