Waynesville death under investigation

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team has been called in after a dead woman was found in Waynesville this morning.

Deputies were called to the scene of the suspected death at South East Street in Waynesville at about 6:30 a.m. this morning. They found a woman with suspicious injuries. Deputies secured the scene and called in the joint team.

Sheriff Matt Myers says that Indiana State Police and Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting have been working at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and further information will be released at a later time.

The death investigation team is working aggressively to pursue further information and once that information is gathered, we will share it with the public,” Myers said.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation team includes Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Department, Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Coroners Office and the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office.