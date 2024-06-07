Water safety class for kids set for Saturday

Safe Kids Bartholomew County and the Donner Swim Club want to help protect your children from the dangers in and around water this summer.

The groups will be holding a Water Safety Course on Saturday at Columbus North High School.

Safe Kids Bartholomew County works to identify where children in the community are at risk and then to reduce those risks. The group has identified water safety as a target area and the class is meant to reduce the risk of drowning and increase children’s confidence in and around the water.

The class is for kids 4 and up and it is free. It will be from 11 to 11:45 Saturday morning at the school on 25th Street.