Watch out for high water on roads, weather service warns

Several rivers and streams are seeing high water in our area, and runoff from today's heavy rains are causing even more flooding problems. according to the National Weather Service.

Between 2 to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the area , causing river levels to rise.

A flood warning is in effect for Haw Creek until this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Minor flooding is forecast and minor flooding is happening. Haw Creek is expected to drop back below flood levels by this afternoon.

Driftwood River is on its way up and is expected to crest a few inches below the moderate flood stage. A flood warning goes into effect this evening for the river and remains in effect through Thursday evening. The weather service river gauges are estimating a crest of 13.8 feet at Edinburgh, just inches below the 14 foot moderate flood stage.

The Driftwood River should drop below the flood stage by Thursday morning.

Throughout our area, a flood warning has been extended until 4 this afternoon for surface flooding, caused by heavy rainfall runoff. The National Weather Service says affected counties in our area includes portions of Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby, Brown, and Jackson counties.

You will mostly see flooding in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage.

Moderate flooding is occurring along North Fork Salt Creek in the Nashville area.

The agency says that you should not drive onto flooded roadways. Turn Around and Don’t Drown.