Warrior Kings to finish JCBank concert series Thursday in downtown Columbus
The JCBank Summer Concert Series will wrap up its season Thursday in downtown Columbus.
The show will feature the Warrior Kings from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening in front of The Commons. The concert is free.
There will be food from the Savory Swine and activities for children at kidscommons.
Ashley Abner with JCBank explains:
The rain location for the show will be inside The Commons in the upper hall.
Photo courtesy of the band.