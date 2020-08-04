Warren Central Football Player Tests Positive for Covid-19

A Warren Central High School football player has tested positive for Covid-19, the school district confirmed on Sunday. The district told close contacts with the student to quarantine for 14 days, but did not provide any details on whether any of those close members of the football team. The high school’s students and teachers will return to school on Thursday. This comes after a New Palestine high school football player and multiple members of Elwood Schools teaching staff tested positive for Coronavirus over the weekend. Parents and Caregivers have been asked to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus.