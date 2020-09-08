Wanted woman found after avoiding arrest for year

Columbus police arrested a woman early Sunday morning who said she had been hiding in a home for a year because of her outstanding warrants.

Police say that they got a tip that 50-year-old Tina L. Tays was hiding inside a home in the 1400 block of Sycamore Street. At about 2:30 Sunday morning, police went to the home where they located Tays and took her into custody.

Police reportedly found drug paraphernalia, pills and tablets in bags she was carrying. She did not have a prescription for the medication.

She was arrested on the three outstanding warrants, along with charges for possession a legend drug, a look-alike substance, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.