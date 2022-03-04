Wanted woman facing drug charges after Columbus traffic stop

A wanted Columbus woman was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police reports, officers stopped a car for a minor traffic violation at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3100 block of North National Road. The driver, 51-year-old Shelby E. Mitchner of Columbus was found to have two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants and was arrested.

She was found to be carrying methamphetamine and marijuana and a search of the vehicle recovered more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the two warrants, she is facing new charges for possessing the drugs, a legend drug injection device and paraphernalia.