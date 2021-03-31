Wanted woman accused of spitting on Columbus officer

A woman wanted on four outstanding Bartholomew County warrants is in even more trouble after she allegedly spit on a Columbus officer early yesterday morning.

Officers located 36-year-old Heather D. Combs at a home in the 1200 block of 8th Street at just after 1 Tuesday morning. She was detained and when an officer escorted her to a patrol vehicle, that’s when she allegedly spit on the police.

In addition to the four warrants, she is now facing a new charge of battery by bodily waste on a public safety officer