Wanted North Vernon man captured by police dog

Jennings County deputies arrested a wanted man last night, but say he was only taken into custody after being bitten by a police dog.

Detectives and deputies located 24-year-old Shawn M. Kuhlman , who was wanted on several warrants for dealing methamphetamine, at a home in Geneva Township at about 10:45 p.m. last night.

Sgt. Cody Low and his police dog Axel saw Kuhlman fleeing from the back of the home. After Kuhlman allegedly ignored commands to surrender and continued to run away, Axel was let loose and grabbed Kuhlman. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for dog bites.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Kuhlman is now facing a new charge of resisting law enforcement.