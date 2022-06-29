Wanted North Vernon man arrested in Columbus

Columbus police arrested a wanted North Vernon man Monday night after a short struggle.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers stopped a vehicle with a false registration at about 11:50 p.m. Monday night in the area of McKinley Avenue and Ross Street. The driver pulled into a nearby alley, but ignored commands from officers. After a short struggle, he was taken into custody.

Police found that 50-year-old Ronald L. Miller was wanted on three outstanding felony warrants from Bartholomew County. He was arrested on the warrants and a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.