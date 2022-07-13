Wanted man in custody after moped chase

A wanted Columbus man was arrested by police after trying to escape on a moped.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers noticed 25-year-old Sage S. Banks on the moped near 25th Street and Jordan Drive at just before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. Recognizing that Banks was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant for possession of methamphetamine, police tried to pull him over.

But Banks instead tried to escape, cutting across parking lots, driving the wrong way on U.S. 31 and disregarding traffic signals. Police say Banks abandoned the moped near U.S. 31 and 10th Street where he was taken into custody after a short struggle.

In addition to the warrant, Banks is facing new charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.