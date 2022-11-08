Wanted man facing more drug charges after arrest

Justin Bowles. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

A wanted man was arrested Friday afternoon in Columbus and is facing new drug-related charges.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, police went to a home in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant on 40-year-old Justin Bowles. They found him and took him into custody without any incident. But when they searched him before taking him to jail, they found a bag containing several pills in his clothes.

He is facing new preliminary charges of possession of legend drug and of a controlled substance, as well as the original warrant for a probation violation.

The Columbus Police Intelligence Led Policing Unit and Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation.