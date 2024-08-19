Wanted man facing drug-dealing charges in Jennings County

A Sunday morning stop of a wanted man in Jennings County led to an arrest on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling in the 4000 Block of West County Road 500S at about 8 Sunday morning when he recognized 31-year-old Billy Erwin, 31, of North Vernon, who was wanted on an outstanding Jackson County warrant.

Erwin was sitting in a vehicle in a driveway and when Deputy Max Marcoux approached, his police dog, Creed, alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. That led to a search which uncovered 11 grams of fentanyl, more than 50 syringes, and other evidence Erwin was distributing fentanyl.

Erwin was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in a narcotic as well as for possessing the drugs and syringes.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department