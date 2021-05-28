Wanted man captured after hiding, running from police

Columbus police say that a wanted local man tried to run away from officers, but he was quickly taken into custody.

Officers noticed a man trying to hide behind a trash can to avoid police at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday night in the 1200 block of Eighth Street. When the officer got out of his car, the man took off running.

Police caught up to him at 8th and Reed Street and discovered that he was 51-year-old Craig A. Pike of Columbus, who was wanted on a Bartholomew County warrant. As he was taken into custody, officers searched his backpack and recovered drugs and paraphernalia.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, he is facing new charges of resisting law enforcement, plus possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.