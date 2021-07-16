Wanted man arrested in downtown Columbus

A wanted man was arrested this week after he was found by Columbus police riding a bicycle near Fair Oaks Mall.

According to police reports, officers noticed 44-year-old Micah E. Fisher of Columbus riding his bicycle at about 10:45 Monday night and realized he was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant for dealing methamphetamine. He was taken into custody without incident, but while searching his backpack police discovered several containers of narcotics, plastic baggies and a digital scale.

He was arrested on the warrant and new charges of dealing methamphetamine, plus possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.