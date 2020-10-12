Wanted man arrested at scene of disabled vehicle

A wanted Medora man was arrested by Bartholomew County deputies after a short struggle Sunday.

At about 5:22 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a deputy stopped to check on a disabled vehicle in the area of East County Road 400S and South Jonesville Road. But deputies determined that one of the men at the scene gave a fake name. Deputies found that the man, 50-year-old Albert Wayne Hill, of Medora, had an outstanding warrant issued earlier this year.

Hill was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement as well as on the outstanding warrant.