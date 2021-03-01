Wanted man arrested at Jennings County home

Jennings County deputies arrested a wanted man last week after he ran from officers and tried to hide in the woods.

The sheriff’s department is reporting that Thirld A. Ross was wanted on Jennings County warrants for a probation violation and for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Deputies determined that Ross was at a home in Spencer Township and at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, they arrived to arrest him. Deputies say that Ross ran into the woods but was quickly arrested.

He is facing new charges of resisting arrest and possession of a syringe.

