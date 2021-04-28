Wanted man arrested after westside chase

Columbus police arrested a man wanted in two Indiana counties and in Florida, after he ran from officers.

Police report that then noticed 23-year-old Ethen A. Robertson in the 4500 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

But when he realized police were watching, he took off running across the highway. Police used a police dog to find Robertson hiding in woods near the road and took him into custody.

He was wanted on warrants from Bartholomew and Jennings counties, as well as Pasco County in Florida. He is facing a new charge of resisting law enforcement.