Wanted man arrested after police sighting

A wanted local man was arrested after Columbus police recognized him near the downtown area.

Police report that officers spotted 43-year-old Jerome S. Brantley of Columbus while patrolling near 12th Street and Cottage Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Monday evening. After confirming that Brantley was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant, officers took him into custody.

Officers discovered three small bags with a white material inside a nearby vehicle and Brantley allegedly confirmed that they were his and that they contained methamphetamine.

He was arrested on the warrant and on a new charge of possessing the methamphetamine.