Wanted man arrested after Jennings County police chase

A wanted North Vernon man was arrested Sunday night Jennings County after fleeing from officers.

Jennings County deputies say that an officer tried to stop a car on Whittington Drive in Country Squire Lakes at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday night after a traffic violation. But the driver took off instead, fleeing at up to 70 mph according to police reports. After pulling the vehicle behind a home on Stoningham Way, it became disabled and the driver ran away.

The deputy caught the driver, 40-year-old David E. Turner, in a creek. He was allegedly carrying prescription pills and methamphetamine. He was also wanted on a Jennings County warrant for theft and criminal trespassing.

He is now facing new charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance and a legend drug violation.