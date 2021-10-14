Wanted man arrested after bicycle stop

A wanted Columbus man was arrested Wednesday night after police found him carrying drugs.

According to Columbus police reports, police noticed 29-year-old Tyler L. Lucas riding a bicycle at about 6:15 near 12th and Franklin streets. Police noticed that Lucas was allegedly carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and pulled him over. They found that he was wanted on three outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

Lucas was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as the warrants.