Wanted Kentucky man arrested under fake name here

A man wanted out of Kentucky was found in Bartholomew County under a fake name.

The sheriff’s department received a tip that 31-year-old Brandon Jenkins of Louisville was using was not his own. A photo from the BMV also confirmed that the name and birth date he gave to law enforcement was not correct.

The investigation tied into an abandoned car found on April 1st that had been towed from the scene. It was registered to an Ohio woman.

Deputies served the Kentucky Parole Board warrant on Jenkins in the 3400 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. He is also being held on a new charge of false informing.