Wanted Jennings man arrested after police chase

A wanted Jennings County man is facing a slew of new charges after a police chase Saturday.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies noticed 50-year-old Israel Richardson of Vernon driving at about 2:32 p.m. Saturday afternoon on State Road 3 and recognized that he was wanted on several warrants.

Instead of stopping when deputies tried to pull him over, Richardson allegedly took off, throwing bags of methamphetamine out of the car as he drove away. After a few miles, Richardson stopped but refused to get out of this vehicle until a police dog was used to remove him. He allegedly hit the dog several times with his fists.

A passenger got out of the vehicle and surrendered without incident.

After being treated for injuries at a local hospital, he was taken to jail where he got into another scuffle with deputies. He was arrested on new preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, trafficking with an inmate, obstruction of justice, battery on a law enforcement animal, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, a syringe, a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

He had outstanding warrants from Kentucky, Johnson and Bartholomew counties.

The passenger, 23-year-old Lyric Ewing of Vernon, is facing charges including trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, a syringe, a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia.