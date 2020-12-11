Wanted Jennings County man arrested after deputy sighting

Jennings County authorities are reporting that a wanted man has been arrested after he was spotted by a deputy in Dupont.

39-year-old Jeremiah A. Littrell of Jennings County was wanted on warrants for auto theft and theft. A deputy spotted Littrell at about 7 Tuesday evening, and alerted Indiana State Police, Madison police and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department. Littrell was followed to a location in Madison and stopped by multiple police agencies where he was arrested.

Littrell was also found to be carrying drugs and paraphernalia and is facing charges for those items in Jefferson County. he is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.