Wanted Hope man arrested after chase into cornfield

Bartholomew County deputies arrested a wanted man on Wednesday afternoon after he ran from them into a cornfield.

According to police reports, deputies were searching for 42-year-old Jason Morgan of Hope who was wanted on five outstanding warrants. At about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon, they found a man riding his bicycle near U.S. 31 and State Road 7. The man at first gave them a name which turned out to be fake, deputies report, then he ran into a cornfield.

A Columbus Police Department dog and the Columbus Fire Department’s drone were brought to the scene and Morgan was found and taken into custody. In addition to the warrants He is facing new preliminary charges of criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.