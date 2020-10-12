Wanted Edinburgh man turns himself in to authorities

Johnson County authorities say that a wanted Edinburgh man who didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing, turned himself in on Saturday morning.

37-year-old Michael P. Riddle was sentenced in absentia to 39 and a half years in prison on September 21st in Circuit Court. He was convicted of Dealing Methamphetamine of 10 or more grams, Possession of a Altered Handgun, and Carrying a Handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.

Riddle was spotted in the Hancock area near Johnson County Roads 300N and 125W Thursday morning. The Johnson County Sheriffs Office, Hancock County Sheriffs Office, Greenfield Police Department, Indiana State Police and the United States Marshals Office searched for him for 12 hours. The search was called off around 10 Thursday night.

At about 10 til 5 Saturday morning, Riddle walked into the jail and told deputies he was tired of running from law enforcement.