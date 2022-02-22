Wanted Columbus woman caught after running from police

Columbus police arrested a wanted woman after a foot chase Monday evening.

According to police reports, officers noticed a woman run into a home in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street at about 6:20 p.m. Monday evening, then exit the home, running westbound on 15th Street.

When she saw officers nearby, she began quickly changing directions and running in the opposite direction. Despite being ordered to stop, she continued to run from police before being detained a short distance later.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Lindsey P. Smith, of Taylorsville who was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Smith was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement as well as the outstanding warrant.