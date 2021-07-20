Wanted Columbus man arrested after Saturday crash

A crash early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a wanted Columbus man on several charges.

Columbus police are reporting that officers were called to the 1100 block of Phoenix Court at about 12:20 a.m. after a driver fled the scene after a crash. The crashed vehicle was soon found in the 1100 block of Central Avenue. The driver initially gave police a fake name, but they determined he was 46-year-old Edward A. McAllister of Columbus, who was wanted on three outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

McAllister allegedly had poor balance and officers smelled alcohol on his breath.

After a blood test at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was arrested on preliminary charges of: