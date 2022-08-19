Wanted Columbus man arrested after running from police

A wanted Columbus man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after running from police.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers noticed 27-year-old Joshua W. Olmstead walking in the 1000 block of Central Avenue at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The recognized that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant and began speaking with him, but Olmstead soon tried to run away.

Police caught up with him near Central Place and 10th Street, where they took him into custody.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing as well as the outstanding warrant.