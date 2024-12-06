Walker to continue to lead Family and Children Services committee

Columbus State Senator Greg Walker will again serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services.

The Republican caucus is announcing their member’s committee assignments and Walker has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray to continue in the leadership role.

Walker said he is pleased to be chosen to head up the Family and Children Services committee and is looking forward to working on several important issues this year. He stressed the importance of committee work, saying that members are the first to understand what a bill would accomplish if it becomes a law.

In addition, Walker will serve as ranking member on the Elections and Ethics committees. He will also serve on the Senate Pensions and Labor committee as well as the Public Policy panel.

The 2025 legislative session began with Organization Day last month, but the real legislative work will begin when the legislature reconvenes on January 8th.